Laal Singh Chaddha's 'Golgappa' Twist to Forrest Gump's Chocolates Leaves Twitter Bitter

Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been drawing comparisons to Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump ever since the former’s trailer dropped. While some social media users have deemed it a worthy pursuit for a Forrest Gump remake to be done, others have trolled Laal Singh Chaddha for “ruining" a classic. Now, a particular Desi version of a Forrest Gump dialogue has caught Twitter’s attention. Forrest recounts his mother comparing life to a box of chocolates: “You never know what you’re gonna get". It highlights the vagaries and randomness of life in general.

The Laal Singh Chaddha version goes: “Maa kehti thi zindagi golgappe ki tarah hoti hai, pet bhale bharjawe, mann nahi bharta [My mother used to say life was like golgappa. Your tummy might be full but your heart never is.]" Are the two dialogues similar in essence or significantly different (granted that one does actually eat golgappa on a train)? Moviegoers weighed in.

Viewers also could not help but notice that while playing the protagonist in this ‘Forrest Gump’ remake, the actor has the same expression on his face which was seen in his previous movies like PK and Dhoom 3. Soon, memes started flying around about how Aamir Khan seems to be playing different characters using the same expression.

