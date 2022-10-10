Laal Singh Chaddha's Iconic Journey Past Red Fort, Howrah Bridge Traced in Twitter Thread

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha cuts a controversial figure on the internet, with months of Twitter boycott storm surrounding the film. Although the film tanked at the box office, its Netflix drop garnered a much warmer response from the audience. Now, an interesting sequence from the movie, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has caught the attention of Twitter users. The song Tur Kalleyan is an emotional montage of Laal Singh Chaddha running through a changing Indian landscape, and one Twitter user has traced his path along it.

From Fort Aguada in Candolim, Goa, to Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge and Delhi’s Red Fort, the thread shared by Twitter user Vikram identifies the landmarks in Laal Singh Chaddha’s sprawling journey à la Forrest Gump.

After a theatrical release on August 11, 2022, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has now been released on Netflix. The romantic comedy-drama, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ahmad Ibn Umar has been directed by Advait Chandan and is a purported remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic movie Forrest Gump. The OTT release, surprisingly, has been giving the film some good reviews.

“MASTERPIECE. Most under rated film of this generation. Story, Screen Play, Direction, Acting, Songs, Music everything top notch. Once in a generation movie heart touching," wrote on Twitter user. Another person wrote, “A restrained and understated Laal performed by Aamir while still holding onto his child look innocence and wonder. I don’t know why creatively one thought it was wise to go the animated way through most of the film but I’ll always cherish the last hour of #LaalSinghChaddha."

The movie, which had an approximately Rs 180 crore budget, had Aamir’s lowest box office results in almost a decade. Aamir Khan had previously stated that the movie would be available on a streaming service six months after it opened in theatres, however in contrast to his claim, the movie was released in just two months.

