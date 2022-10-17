Labrador 'Frozen' on Seeing Cat Cutouts in Halloween Decorations in Delightfully-spooky Video

Spooky season is here! People pull out the craziest decorations to make Halloween special. But this cat decor has the dog confused. In a clip posted by “Now This News" on their Instagram account, an adorable Labrador can be seen frozen as he gawks at five cat cutouts with shiny eyes all around the backyard. Maverick’s owner said that this was the first time the dog had seen the decor and he instantly froze. The entire family, including the 5-year-old daughter, cracked up on watching Maverick’s silly antics. Check out the clip here:

Advertisement

Social media users are loving Maverick’s reaction to the cats. To some, it was reminiscent of the mannequin challenge. One user asked to put the mannequin challenge song over the clip. Others were sure Maverick had a glitch in the matrix. An Instagram user wrote, “Lab don’t want no skibbity paps with shipping and handling. He is treading extra extra cautiously. Experience is the best teacher."

“Dog: These kitties gonna mess me up if I move a muscle," read another comment.

A third user wrote, “He just wanted to be a Halloween decoration too!"

A few were convinced, Maverick was not scared at all. “If he was, he would not have been so close to the cat decorations," they said. They believe he understood perfectly well what was going on and he decided to play along. Others shared what their furry companion would have done had they been in Maverick’s situation. A user mentioned their Rottweiler would have tried his best to ruin the cats as best as they could.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few were not impressed at all. They were sure this was not a good thing for Maverick. “If he was scared, instead of comforting him, his human family chose to laugh along," said some social media users. But a few came to the family’s rescue. They mentioned how the experts in the video stated what Maverick was doing called “pointing". Dogs do this to bring the attention of their human parents to something or tell them where to look.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here