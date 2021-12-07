Lakers Player or Weed Strain? Jimmy Kimmel Asks People What They Think of Omicron

Amid worldwide concerns regarding the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, American talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to the streets to test people’s awareness regarding the latest threat. During the show, Kimmel said, “When it comes to deadly virus variants, Omicron is still the new kid on the block, so we went out on the street and asked people questions about it in a new Omicron edition of Lie Witness News." The segment saw members of his team ask passersby in Los Angeles what they feel about the variant. While one would expect that the people would have basic knowledge about the variant, most of the answers will blow your mind.

While one of the persons could not wait for Omicron to step into the NBA court as the latest Los Angeles Laker player, another wished a “Happy Omicron" to her Jewish friends. The highlight of the segment was when two women, who claimed to be weed sellers, said that the new marijuana strain omicron was “LIT."

As the wild segment got aired, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the lack of awareness.

According to latest reports, the virus is now spreading ‘faster than ever’ in South Africa, where the variant first emerged, but there are early indications that omicron may cause less severe illness than other forms of the virus. Researchers at a major hospital complex in Pretoria told the New York Times that their coronavirus patients are much less sick than those they previously treated and that other hospitals are seeing similar trends. In fact, they claim that the majority of their infected patients were admitted for other reasons and do not exhibit Covid-19 symptoms.

