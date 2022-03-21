Lakshya Sen was Destined for Greatness and Prakash Padukone Had Foreseen his Success

20-year-old Lakshya Sen finished runner-up at the world’s oldest badminton tournament in Birmingham. World No.1 Viktor Axelsen won the top prize at the Tokyo Olympics, and he joined an elite list of Denmark shuttlers as he won his second All England Open title on Sunday, March 20. Lakshya became only the 5th Indian to reach the All England final, but he looked nervy at the world’s oldest badminton tournament final against one of the most consistent shuttlers going around. Despite the loss, the 20-year-old has been hailed by people across the globe.

Advertisement Viren Rasquinha, f ormer captain of the Indian Hockey Team, posted images of Lakshya when he joined the academy years ago, along with a recent picture of the player, and shared how decades back, when he started supporting “tiny" Lakshya and shifted him to Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru, Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone had told him that “one day this boy will conquer the world." Advertisement “ A decade back when we started supporting a tiny ⁦Lakshya Sen and shifted him to PPBA Bangalore, Prakash Padukone sir told me that one day this boy will conquer the world. I laughed. But he obviously wasn’t joking," tweeted Viren Rasquinha.

Netizens lauded the youngster for his dedication and called his story “incredible." A user wrote, “Incredible story this! What an exciting talent! Looking forward to the championship game." Some went to even call him the “next big thing."

Another user tweeted, “Yup, have been hearing about this kid since 2012, so happy he could make it this far. This shows if we nurture our young talent carefully, they will conquer the world." “A national treasure in making," a third wrote.

Axelsen dominated and took the opening game 21-10, there were few highlights for the young Indian shutter in the clash as Axelsen breezed through it. The Dane dominated the exchanges from the back of the court, and despite Lakshya being good at the net, he was not able to take enough chances due to relentless pressure from the opponent. At the end of the game, in a heartwarming moment, Lakshya and Axelsen, who were also training partners in Dubai last year, exchanged shirts.

