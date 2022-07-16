Lalit Modi Mistakenly Tags Sushmita Sen's Parody Account, Twitter Calls Him 'Too Excited'

Fugitive businessman and founder of IPL Lalit Modi’s social posts declaring that he was dating actor Sushmita Sen caused a buzz on social media yesterday, and people on Twitter proved that they were fully invested in the developments. People dug up everything from old tweets to what hashtags relating to Sen the businessman was following. Earlier, they found Lalit Modi’s old “reply my SMS" tweet to her and made memes out of it. Now, it comes to light that in his announcement tweet, Modi also happened to tag a parody account of Sen instead of her real one.

Twitter users were quick to point out the error. Modi clarified later on that that the two were “just dating" each other and that marriage “would happen one day".

Amid the hullabaloo, Sen broker her silence following Modi’s announcement. The Aarya star took to her Instagram to post a picture with her daughters, and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly [sic]"

Earlier, Sen’s father, her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir reacted after the businessman declared that he and the actor are in a relationship. While Suushmita’s father said he has no knowledge about it, Ruchir refrained from commenting on his father’s personal life. Ex Rohman Shawl said, “Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

