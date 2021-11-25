Lalu Prasad Yadav Went 'Gedi Marne' in His First-ever Car on Patna Streets

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav once again took the driver seat as he took an open jeep on the streets of Patna on Wednesday, November 24. The former Bihar chief minister shared a video of himself driving the open jeep via his Twitter handle. In the clip, Lalu is first seen reversing the jeep and then driving it out of his house. He took the jeep for a short rise on the empty roads near his locality, 10, Circular Rd, Rajbansi Nagar in Patna. As he reminisces his old days by driving the vehicle, onlookers were amused looking at their former CM. The ride brought back many memories and was indeed nostalgic as Yadav mentioned that it is the first vehicle he bought years ago. Posting the video, the 73-year-old poured his heart out in the caption. Penned in Hindi, it started with Lalu informing, “After several years, I drove my first vehicle." The RJD supremo stated that in this world, everyone is a driver in one or the other form. Further in the tweet, he wrote, “May the car of love, harmony, equality, prosperity, peace, patience, justice and happiness in your life always keep running happily by taking everyone along."

Advertisement

Lalu’s followers showered love on the video as they wished for his good health. However, a couple of them made sly remarks on his connection with the fodder scam.The official Twitter handle of RJD had also shared the same clip via their official Twitter handle.

A few months ago, Lalu was released from jail and ever since he has been staying in Delhi. But on Monday, November 22, the RJD head was seen in Patna. The former Bihar CM appeared before a special CBI court on November 23, Tuesday, in connection with a fodder scam case. Special CBI judge Prajesh Kumar had announced November 30 as the next date of hearing. The CBI judge had last week ordered the Lalu to appear in person.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.