'Landing Smooth as Butter': Airports All Over the World are Tweeting BTS Lyrics

BTS Army couldn’t hold their excitement as speculations around the popular boy band setting out on a world tour simmered on social media. And the credit goes to various airports around the globe tweeting the lyrics of the band’s songs. Bangtan Sonyeondan, globally known as BTS, has amassed a monumental number of fans across the world. In the world of social media, too, the band always manages to create one of the loudest buzzes. And yet again, social media saw this phenomenon’s repetition as major airports started tweeting lyrics of BTS’ songs. Speculations started doing the rounds on social media leaving BTS Army, as the band’s fans are famously called, excited about a possible world tour. As many as 40 airports, mostly from the US, started posting pictures of flights and tagging the boy band in them. Hashtags like #BTSArmy also accompanied these pictures.

For instance, Reagan Airport, the national airport in Arlington, Virginia, posted a picture of an American Airlines flight and used the lyrics of BTS’ song Airplane Pt.2

Take a look:

Orlando International Airport shared an amazing shot of an airplane flying right over the moon. The caption with the picture read, “Moonchild, you shine." Moonchild is a song by BTS member, RM.

Denver airport did not have a picture of the flight but the entire airport itself. “Let’s break our plans and live just like we are golden," read the caption, mirroring the lyrics from the song Permission to Dance.

Next came the Atlanta airport with a picture of a flight taking off beside the airport control tower. In the caption, they wrote, “Like an arrow in the blue sky." Atlanta airport used the lyrics from the song Life Goes On.

Here are some other airports that joined the BTS party.

Reactions to some of these tweets read “finally! A world tour by BTS" and “can’t believe my eyes…it is really happening!"

What do you think about this act pulled by airports around the world?

