Langur Attends Feeder's Funeral, Tries to Wake Him Up in Heartbreaking Video

A heart-wrenching video of a monkey attending his human companion’s funeral has left the internet emotional. In the viral video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the monkey can be seen showing deep grief during the funeral rights of the man. The incident took place in Sri Lanka’s Batticaloa. According to local residents, the man who is now deceased would feed the monkey whenever the animal showed up at his doorstep. Such was their amicable bond of friendship, it did not go unnoticed by the eyes of locals.

After the unfortunate death of the man, several members of his family and friends assembled together to pay their last respects. And one among the many attendees was the monkey. Reportedly, his arrival was sudden and the animal immediately sat next to the man’s body. The moment turned more emotional when the monkey proceeded to move slowly toward the deceased man’s face, to gain his attention. Upon getting no response, the monkey tried various attempts to wake him up. The video of the emotional moment has left social media users touched by the animal’s compassionate nature. Locals also suggest that there were several attempts made to move the animal aside but the monkey did not budge and refused to leave the man’s side.

Upon watching the clip, Twitteratis highlighted how animals are loyal and can establish strong connections with humans. A user wrote, “Just goes to prove that animals have emotions & establish strong connections with people who care for them."

Another added, “Very touching and emotional video. Exceptional animal behavior! Their attachment and bonding are so pure, loyal, and eternal."

One more commented, “Such affection is rare to get. So pure so sublime. Very lucky man."

What are your thoughts on this?

