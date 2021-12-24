Large-scale Migration 3000 Years Ago Shaped Demography of Britain, Suggests Study

Mass migration into Southern Britain during the Bronze age shaped half the genetic ancestry of places like England and Wales, suggests a study. In a collaborative study by the University of York, Harvard Medical School, and the University of Vienna, one of the largest DNA analyses was carried out. DNAs of roughly 800 individuals were examined. The study found that between 1300-800BC, a mass movement took place, where people entered the Southern Britain regions from communities, which researchers believe, belonged to present-day France.

The research claims that the genetic structure of the population shows slow yet stark changes. This means that the migratory evidence that the researchers found was not the result of a “violent invasion or a single migratory event," but through stable occurrences such as trades, intermarriages, and families moving in small groups. “While we may once have thought that long-distance mobility was restricted to a few individuals, such as traders or small bands of warriors, this new DNA evidence shows that a considerable number of people were moving, across the whole spectrum of society," said Prof Ian Armit, lead author of the study.

Prof Armit added that the Middle to Late Bronze Age was when contacts between communities proliferated and inter-connections flourished. The study aligns with the case of Celtic languages in Britain in the Bronze age since linguistic changes are bound to happen if a population moves. The study also supports further research into the pattern of adaptations with vectors of time and space involved. The study’s co-author, Prof Ron Pinhasi, said, “Our results show that dairy products have been used in qualitatively different ways from an economic or cultural perspective in Britain than they were on the European continent in the Iron age."

The research, published in Nature, concretises the idea that the late Bronze age was a period of intense communication and movement which later shaped the demography of various places in the European continent.

