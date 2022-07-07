Larry, the 10 Downing Cat, Announces 'Resignation' in 'Blow' to Boris Johnson Cabinet

Larry the Downing Street cat has followed Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak out of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet. In a blow to the PM’s cabinet, Larry announced his resignation in a viral tweet. Westminster has been rocked by a series of resignations following the Chris Pincher scandal, reports The Sun. At least 40 senior and junior officials have handed in their resignations. Adding to the chaos, Larry tweeted, “I can no longer, in good conscience, live with this Prime Minister. Either he goes or I do." However, Larry’s account, unfortunately, is not an official account from the UK government. It is a parody account dedicated to the 10 Downing feline.

For Johnson, the final countdown seems to have begun. Gravely wounded by the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern, even as a growing number of lawmakers call for his resignation, Johnson is facing perhaps the worst crisis since coming to power. The British PM narrowly survived a confidence vote last month, giving him 12 months of immunity from another one. But some lawmakers in his Conservative Party have been trying to change the party rules to shorten that immunity period.

Amid reports of senior British cabinet members on Wednesday huddling at Downing Street with some urging him to quit, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely put in his resignation today, reports said.

