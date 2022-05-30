Lasers Shot from Helicopter Shed Light on Pre-Hispanic Civilisation in Amazon

In a recent study published last week, researchers have visualised the dimensions of the largest known settlement of the so-called Casarabe culture. The study included researchers from the German Archaeological Institute, the University of Bonn and the University of Exeter and was published in the Nature journal.

The study focuses on Casarabe people who lived in the Llanos de Mojos region of the Amazon basin between A.D. 500 and 1400. With the help of laser technology LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), researchers were able to discover the early urbanism with a low population density which also happens to be the only known case so far from the Amazon lowlands. The region was surveyed with a laser scanner attached to a helicopter, small aircraft or drone that transmitted around 1.5 million laser pulses per second. In the following evaluation step, the vegetation was digitally removed creating a digital model of the earth’s surface, which could also be displayed as a 3D image. In a statement, study leader Dr Heiko Prümers said, “The first results were excellent and showed how effective the technology was even in dense rainforest. From that moment on, the desire arose to map the large settlements of the Casarabe culture using LIDAR technology."

After their evaluation, researchers stumbled upon two remarkably large sites of 147 hectares and 315 hectares in a dense four-tiered settlement system. Study co-author Prof. Dr. Carla Jaimes Betancourt said in a statement, “With a north-south extension of 1.5 kilometers and an east-west extension of about one kilometer, the largest site found so far is as large as Bonn was in the 17th century."

Their analysis of the findings reveals that the layout of the settlement had many planners and active hands working. Modifications made to the settlement, for example, the expansion of the rampart-ditch system, also speak to a reasonable increase in population, points out the study. Prümers said that it is for the first time that researchers can refer to pre-Hispanic urbanism in the Amazon and show the map of the Cotoca site, which is the largest settlement of the Casarabe culture known so far.

