Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar's Absence in Oscars 'In Memoriam' Angers Desi Twitter

This year’s Oscars ceremony had an ‘In Memoriam’ segment per tradition, meant to honour eminent film personalities across the globe who recently passed away. This year’s segment honoured Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, Ivan Reitman, Betty White, Ned Beatty, Sally Kellerman and Dean Stockwell, and legendary filmmakers Peter Bogdanovich and Richard Donner, as per an NDTV report. However, glaringly, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar remained absent from among those remembered. Dilip Kumar and Bob Saget were also not mentioned. Indian Twitter did not take kindly to these absences, especially that of Lata Mangeshkar who sent the country into national mourning in February, and Dilip Kumar, who passed on in 2021. Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on February 6. Dilip Kumar passed away in Mumbai last year. He had been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, Khar, to address medical issues related to illness which are frequently expected in a 98 year old.

“The Oscar has no meaning to Indians if they cannot pay tribute to 1. Lata mangeshkar ji 2. Dilip sahab," wrote a Twitter user.

“Sad that while many are tweeting about #willsmithchrisrock , the fact is #Oscars skipped even a mention to Latadi and Dilip Kumar… Hope Oscars see a larger world," wrote another.

“The amazing world-record setting #LataMangeshkar (who passed away from Covid) sang more songs for more movies than shown in all Oscars combined. Yet, the #Oscars2022 #Inmemoriam did not see it fit to honor her even with a mention. Sometimes, I think, colonialism still lives on…" another user tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar was featured in the ‘In Memoriam’’segment at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) awards 2022. The annual award show paid tribute to the late melodious Indian singer along with Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier through a montage.

