Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Foreign Ambassadors Remember India's Nightingale

Lata Mangeshkar’s impact on Indians can be understood with just one glance at social media today. The singer’s demise has stirred up emotions in the hearts of many who have grown up listening to her songs. But then again, the versatile singer’s appeal goes beyond generations and countries, with listeners discovering her melodious voice at different points of their lives. That’s why it is no wonder that it is not only Indians who are grieving her loss, but foreign ambassadors too have joined the mourning. Here are a few of the tweets:

“Our deepest condolences to the people of India on the sad demise of the legendary singer, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji. Our thoughts are with you in this moment of loss and grief. Her voice will live on."

“An icon passes away. RIP #LataMangeshkar, the unforgettable voice of India."

“Her voice enthralled millions for years - cutting across generations - also in #Afghanistan. Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai, Aaj Phir Marne Ka Irada Hai. RIP the Nightingale of India, #LataMangeshkar."

“Deeply saddened by the demise of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar. An institution in herself, she was conferred Officier de la Legion d’Honneur’ in recognition of her incomparable singing career. Our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones and fans across the world."

“मेरी आवाज़ ही, पहचान है.. गर याद रहे.." #NightingaleofIndia #LataMangeshkar Singer & musical genius passes away at the age of 92. A legend, an irreplaceable voice & an institution of music for 7 decades! Very sad news.. her legacy will live forever..

“My only connection with this great singer was that we once attended the same cricket match. It was a good one; the World Cup final of 1983."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai on Sunday, February 6. Mangeshkar will be cremated at Shivaji Park maidan with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Mumbai in some time to pay his last respects to the legendary singer.

