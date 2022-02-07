Lata Mangeshkar Was Cricket Fan, Loved Non-veg: TV Actor Shares Unknown Facts About 'Didi'

Actor Tuhinaa Vohra has shared an emotional post on her Instagram account giving a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Sharing a group of black and white photos of young Lata Mangeshkar and music composer Anil Biswas, the actor penned down a long heartfelt note, sharing some interesting facts and memories of the legendary singer. In the post shared by Tuhinaa, Lata Mangeshkar and Anil Biswas can be seen in a music studio recording a song in the first photo. Describing the picture, Tuhinaa said that the picture is of her grandfather and music composer Anil Biswas and legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Anil Biswas was the mentor of the nightingale of India and taught her breath control techniques. She also mentioned that Anil Biswas mentored Lata Mangeshkar on not breaking the words while singing.

Dropping light on the unknown facts about the queen of melodies, Tuhinaa revealed that Lata Mangeshkar was a photographer and loved cricket. Sharing more intimate details from the lives of the shishya and guru, Tuhinaa described the scene in the second picture. We can see Anil Biswas cooking and Lata Mangeshkar sitting beside him and looking at the dish fondly, in the picture. Tuhinaa mentioned that during her training period, Lata Mangeshkar used to come to her grandfather’s house for riyaaz. She used to walk the long way from Tardeo to Dadar. While at home, Anil Biswas used to cook non-vegetarian food for his shishya as she wasn’t in the condition to afford it at that time.

The facts shared by Tuhinaa are like those memories only in which Anil Biswas and Lata Mangeshkar lived. Sharing a small incident, Tuhinaa wrote, “Once, they were out somewhere and a piece of music came to him. He asked her to mentally note down the two lines of Saraswati Vandana that he had just composed. That piece of music was never completed nor ever recorded.” Adding more to the story, she revealed, “However, 60 years later, when my mother met her, she remarked that she had last seen my mum in a little blue frock, and then belted out those two lines randomly relayed to her six decades ago.”

Indeed, the legend Lata Mangeshkar left us all with heavy hearts and all the good memories of her.

