Lata Mangeshkar's Perfect Rendition of this Complex Tamil Song Shows Her Versatility

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar is no more. With hashtags ‘Lata Mangeshkar’ and ‘end of an era’, people are paying tributes to the singer who spent nearly eight decades in the music industry. She succumbed to multi-organ failure, but fans say that she lives forever through her songs. The singer, who was a Maharashtrian, sang in almost all Indian languages. A Twitter thread throws light on the instant when Lata Mangeshkar left composers in awe after singing a fast-paced, complex Tamil song. The song in question is ‘Valaiyosai Kala Kalavena’ from the 1988 film ‘Sathya’. She sung the song with another singing great, SP Balasubrahmanyam. The movie had Kamal Haasan and Amala in the lead roles. It is said that Mangeshkar was a bit worried about being able to sing the song, but delivered it perfectly at the end. Read the thread here:

“As we all pay homage to #LataMangeshkar , a short story that showcases her genius. Kamal Hassan & Ilaiyaraja were composing songs for the 1988 movie Sathyaa when they chanced upon a great tune! Raja insisted that only Lata can sing such a composition & Kamal agreed to it."

Advertisement

https://mobile.twitter.com/myhistorytales/status/1490197446236209152

“Raja sat down with Vaali for writing the lyrics. He told him Lata ji is going to sing - so let’s make the Tamil words easy for her. They settled on using a grammatical form called ‘Rettai Kilavi’ which has small words repeating in every line like Kala Kala, Kulu Kulu."

https://mobile.twitter.com/myhistorytales/status/1490198180168081409

“As the song got written down, eventually it turned out to be so pacy and complex to sing eventually!! When Lata ji came down to the studio to record, she was surprised by the lyrics & the difficulty of the rhythm of words!"

https://mobile.twitter.com/myhistorytales/status/1490199025802702848

“Raja encouraged her to sing & she went ahead & did so with all the complexities, twists, turns with aplomb

As she came out of the recording, the whole studio had goosebumps and stunned by the genius. A Legendary song was given by life by Lata ji & SPB."

https://mobile.twitter.com/myhistorytales/status/1490200377794478081

Advertisement

“Raja has recollected this story and the genius of Lata ji in various interviews. Genius knows Genius. Great singers never die. They live on in each and every song of theirs as horcruxes. The Valayosai will live on Kala kala vena. Om Shanti!"

https://mobile.twitter.com/myhistorytales/status/1490201384209514499

Lata Mangeshkar holds a Guinness World Record for recording 50,000 songs in 14 languages.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.