Lawyer Issues Notice to Sabyasachi for "Using Semi-naked Models for Mangalsutra Ad"

Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee came under fire recently for his ad campaign selling Mangalsutra that featured a model wearing a bra. Twitter users objected to what they called ‘nudity’ in an ad that features Mangalsutra, a piece of jewellery worn by married women. Reacting to the campaign, Ashutosh J Dubey, who is a legal advisor to BJP-Maharashta, issued a legal notice to Sabyasachi for “using semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement." He wrote: “I have issued a Legal notice to Sabyasachi Mukherjee Indian fashion designer regarding using “semi-naked models for a Mangalsutra collection advertisement as Mangalsutra is part of Holy Hindu Marriage. He outraged the holy Hindu Marriage (Mangalsutra)."

In his notice, he stated that there is a scientific justification behind wearing a Mangalsutra. He wrote: “I say that in India majority of people associate Mangalsutra with a religious custom. There is also a sound scientific justification behind it. Hindu culture emphasises on wearing a Mangalsutra made of pure gold and it is advised that the Mangalsutra should be hidden behind the inners and your promotional advertisement features heterosexual and same-sex couples posing for pictures wearing the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra…"

The post received mixed responses from users. While a few appreciated him for filing the notice, others felt that it was pointless. Here are some comments supporting the step:

“Great work Ashutosh Ji. All this brands who insult our Hindu religion and sentiments needs to be brought to task."

“Those who take too much liberty with our hindu customs ought to b taught a lesson via court.well done!"

“Eaxctly what sabyasachi wants! It has become a trend for brands to evoke negative publicity. They know no substantial action will be taken. We need to stop this non sense."

However, a few did not understand the reason behind taking offence to Sabyasachi’s ad campaign.

“Wait, how is a woman wearing a bra and leaning on a man contradictory to Hindu marriage?"

“You guys don’t have any other work but to be offended by all this. Grow up and be more concerned about unemployment, fuel rise, etc. Dont mislead people into controversies that are superficial."

“do file a case against Khajuraho temples and other temples in the country to cover naked goddesses with clothes! Thank you"

The luxury label Sabyasachi’s has recently launched an Intimate Fine Jewellery collection featuring ‘The Royal Bengal Mangalsutra,’ and shared images of the new line on its official Instagram handle. The ad campaign features a woman in denim and a bra and wearing a Mangalsutra, which has been launched as part of the collection.

