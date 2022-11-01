Lawyer's Twitter Thread on What Women Endure in Indian Marriages Starts Dialogue Online

It happens every day and in various forms, some brave souls stand up against it, but many choose to turn a blind eye. Far too often women are subjected to discrimination leading to their voices and contributions being overlooked and undervalues. From professional to personal life, the challenges are far too many. When it comes to marriage there’s domestic violence, dowry, marital rape, and several other issues staring into our eyes. Amidst this, a Twitter user’s viral thread about modern Indian girls seeking grooms, who live apart from their families, has got the social media platform talking.

In a series of tweets, Meghna Mehta, who is a lawyer by profession claims that all the Ekta Kapoor-style horror stories shown in spicy daily soaps, unfortunately, become reality for many women. “There’s a reason why daily soaps resonate so much with homemakers even today. Urban Gen Z kids might laugh but we really need to remove rose-tinted glasses when it comes to our moms’ lives," wrote Mehta.

Advertisement

From taunts on physical appearances be it skin colour, and weight to demands for dowry, there’s a spectrum of abusive treatment that many women suffer on a daily basis.

According to Mehta, the problem doesn’t end there, if it happens that a woman gets widowed, the possibility of her getting banished by their in-laws is likely to be high. Not only is the woman sent back to her maternal home, but she is refused to exercise any spousal right when it comes to inheriting wealth or property.

Advertisement

“Before anyone says women are also evil and file false cases etc. may be true but statistically, marriage continues to be more of a loss-making enterprise for women. Maybe that’s why men are finding it so ‘hard’ on the marriage market these days-we learn from the past," she explained.

The opinions of the lawyer have sparked a heated debate on the internet over misogyny and Indian marriage institutions turning exploitative for both men and women.

What are your thoughts on it?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here