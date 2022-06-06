Layer'r Shot Issues Apology After Perfume Ad Promoting 'Rape Culture' Gets Backlash

An Indian body spray brand has issued a clarification along with an apology for multiple adverts that were criticised heavily by users on social media for propagating “rape culture." The perfume company Layer’r Shot responded to the incredible online backlash in an Instagram post stating: “This is with reference to our recent two TV advertisements of Layer’r SHOT on various broadcasting platforms. We, the brand Layer’r SHOT would like to inform one and all that only after due & mandatory approvals, we have aired the advertisements, wherein, we never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments or feelings or outrage any women’s modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some."

Here is the post:

Advertisement

In addition, the company has apologized for their advertisement and asked other media partners to stop the telecast with immediate effect. “However, we sincerely apologise for the advertisements that consequentially caused rage amongst individuals & several communities and beg their pardon. Most importantly, we have voluntarily informed all our media partners to stop the telecast/broadcasting of both the TV advertisements from 4th June with immediate effect."

Earlier, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal wrote a letter to Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur over the advertisement, seeking action in the matter, and also issued a notice to the Delhi Police. As per ANI, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry ordered the suspension of the advertisement and an enquiry as per the advertising code is currently underway.

The controversial advertisements featured four men discussing who gets the “shot" on the last remaining bottle of perfume, but showing a woman instead of the bottle. The other shows some men walking in on a man and a woman in a bedroom and talking about getting a shot, but it’s really about the body spray.

Advertisement

The commercial comes across as not only trivialising, but also capitalising on a fear that most women face on a daily basis.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.