Leaf or Insect? Viral Image Plants a Seed of Doubt on the Internet

Nature is home to some bizarre and weird-looking creatures, from Ghost shark, Penis snake, Sea pig, Pink fairy armadillo, to Great potoo, Star-nosed mole and lot others. Looks life we have a new addition to this list. Recently, we stumbled on a picture, shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan, of a rather fascinating insect. Known as a leaf insect, the insect resembles a green leaf and we bet, you won’t be able to make out the difference at first glance.

The picture shared by the IFS officer featured a leaf insect, which to a great extent looked like a leaf and could easily stay camouflaged. “Camouflage level. Infinity. A leaf insect," Kaswan wrote, while sharing the snap.

Take a look:

Shared on June 1, the post has so far, garnered over 5k likes and tons of reactions from netizens, who are stunned by the picture. “Almighty creates life from anything. As human being we are no where near in creating anything like the Creator does. Every soul shall taste death," a user wrote, while another stated, “It looks like camouflaged mentis not leaf insect."

“Really wonderful camouflaging," a third wrote, while some were having a hard time believing that it was an insect and not art. A user on the microblogging site even claimed to see the leaf-like insect, shared by the IFS officer, he wrote, “Saw it at a tree near our home. Moves slowly caught my attention while it was moving."

Netizens also shared a bunch of weird-looking insects, and some of them looked like a leaf. Have a look:

What do you think about the leaf-like insect, art or God’s creativity?

