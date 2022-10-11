Learning to Drum in the Metaverse? LinkedIn User Shares 'Fascinating' AR Concept

Augmented Reality is developing a digital landscape where many things hitherto unknown might become possible. Martin Harbech, a LinkedIn user, shared the possibilities of learning using immersive technology. In a full-blown futuristic video, he showed how one might learn to play the drums in the metaverse using Augmented Reality tools. For this purpose, Artificial Intelligence is being developed to understand what a person might be seeing from their own perspective.

In the future, a new skill could be learned simply by putting on AR glasses, the video explains. “Our innovations will unlock new ways of learning," it adds. The video is a concept design that shows how one could learn drumming using AR, but it could be applied to just about any skill, Harbech said in his post. This extends to things even as complex and significant as surgery.

Advertisement

“A pioneering virtual reality surgical training company, OSSO VR, has already delivered almost 30,000 virtual training sessions… and a UCLA study found that their platform can improve surgical performance by an incredible 230%," Harbech wrote. Even though the possibilities of immersive technology are currently more or less limited to the gaming landscape, fascinating possibilities lie ahead, he added.

Art created using Artificial Intelligence is already a matter that’s being fiercely debated on social media. While many have opined that such art ushers in new possibilities, many artists have criticised the such artificially created work and questioned its significance.

For instance Amrita Sher-Gil’s three girls, Raja Ravi Varma’s Hamsa Damayanti, Jamini Roy’s Krishna and Yashoda, and other similar artworks have engraved their names in Indian culture and art history in golden letters. Each of their styles remains unique in its own right. However, recently, AI was used by a journalist to create renditions of paintings and images closely resembling what the artist might have made today.

Advertisement

Freelance data journalist Gurman Bhatia revealed the results that she and her husband generated after playing around with Dall-E. In a Twitter thread, Bhatia posted the outcomes of an “AI trying to paint an old woman on a computer in the style of different Indian painters." The journalist posted seven pictures, belonging to the art styles of Amrita Sher-Gil, M.F. Hussain, Raja Ravi Varma, Rabindranath Tagore, Abanindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy, and Francis Newton Souza.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here