LED Bulbs Made By UP Women Shine Light on Their Self-sufficient Journey

India's growth can't be just about big cities and big industries. Until we take our development to the villages and ensure their participation in the growth story, our country will probably never be able to tap its full potential. This story of a self-help women group from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh is another reminder of what our villages are capable of. With just some help and training from the government, more than a dozen women in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh are now able to produce quality LED bulbs at their homes, giving even the established brands a run for their money.

The women from Bariboh and Newadi villages of Pratapgarh came together to assemble LED bulbs and decorative lights that are now in high demand in the market. According to the Times of India, the women received training under the UP State Rural Livelihood Mission to assemble/manufacture LED bulbs at their respective homes, without much use of heavy machinery. The program reached from one village to another and several women groups received this week-long training from National Rural Livelihood Mission officials (NRLM).

Nafees Ahmed, Block Mission Manager of Pratapgarh, told TOI that the women groups get the raw material from Delhi and other big cities of the country, and assemble it at their homes. The LED bulbs were priced competitively and received a good response in the markets in nearby cities of Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Sultanpur and Amethi.

The women usually have to spend nearly Rs 40-45 in manufacturing the bulb and they sell it for Rs 70-80 which is much lower than the branded bulbs in the market. The good quality and low prices have been attracting bulk buyers as well. In bulk orders, the LEDs are being sold for Rs 65-70 each.

Sarita, a member of her self-help group, said they have also been working to spread awareness about the use of LED bulbs and how they help to save power.

The success of the LED bulbs has been attracting more women groups, and officials said they have received interest from them to take part in manufacturing LED bulbs and lights. The success of the project has given hope to locals and officials that Pratapgarh and its villages could turn into the next hub of LED bulbs of the country.

