Leela Nair, an Indian, Chosen to Lead Fashion Giant Chanel as Global CEO

Unilever executive Leena Nair joined the list of Indian leaders heading global consumer product firms after French luxury group Chanel on Tuesday named her as its new Global Chief Executive, based in London. French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, would move to the role of global executive chairman, Chanel said in a statement. According to the luxury brand, which is known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No. 5 perfume, Nair would join the group in January and that the new appointments would ensure its “long-term success as a private company." Nair’s career at the global consumer goods company spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human resources and a member of Unilever’s executive committee.

Hailing Nair, Unilever CEO Alan Jope said in a press release, “I would like to thank Leena for her outstanding contribution over the last three decades. Leena has been a pioneer throughout her career at Unilever, but no more so than in her role as CHRO, where she has been a driving force on our equity, diversity and inclusion agenda, on the transformation of our leadership development, and on our preparedness for the future of work. She has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation, which is now the employer of choice in over 50 countries globally."

Advertisement

“I am also especially grateful for her leadership over the last two years, and how our HR teams have helped Unilever manage through the many challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic with great care, compassion and professionalism. On behalf of everyone at Unilever, I wish Leena every success in this very exciting new role," Jope added.

>Also Read: Google, Microsoft, Twitter: Desis Can’t Keep Calm as Indian-origin CEO’s Take Over World

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Nair was included in Fortune India’s ‘Most Powerful Women’ of 2021.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.