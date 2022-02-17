'Left Bihar With Only a Tiffin Box': Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal on Moving to Mumbai

The glamorous world of business is not as easy to break into as it may appear from the outside. It takes patience, hard work, perseverance, talent, and a great amount of luck to reach the zenith of success in the world of business for someone who is starting new. Many people come and leave, but only a few can cling to their dreams and stay for good. The journey is all the more satisfying and motivating when these people start from humble beginnings. And it is those individuals who make for a fantastic inspirational story. One such inspirational story is that of Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal. While Anil Agarwal is now a big name in the corporate world, he was once a very ordinary guy from Patna who arrived in Mumbai with nothing but a tiffin box, bedding, and dreams in his eyes. Reminiscing about his first arrival in the city of dreams, Mumbai, Agarwal recently shared a motivating post talking about it and sharing an old picture of Victoria Terminus station where he first arrived at.

He talked about how he saw a double-decker bus, kaali-peeli taxi (Yellow and black taxi) for the first time just like he had seen in the movies. The industrialist encouraged the youth to work hard and “shoot for the star.” Anil Agarwal’s Twitter post was hailed by social media users with many calling him an inspiration to the next generation of Indians. “Having worked directly with the Chairman, I am grateful for his humility, attention, and thought process.

A fantastic visionary who gets his ideas from meeting smart people and discovering new talent. His life is a source of inspiration for a lot of people,” said one user who appeared to have worked for the industrialist.

Vedanta Resources, a globally diversified mining business based in London, England, was founded by Agarwal in the 1970s. It is India's largest mining and non-ferrous metals firm.

