Leopard Climbs a Coconut Tree in Nashik; Watch to Know Why

Leopards are excellent climbers, with the agility and strength to scale and leap from trees in a matter of seconds. They also do it for reasons other than pure enjoyment or sport. Prey such as monkeys and owls can be hunted by big cats in trees. However, a video posted on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, an official with the Indian Forest Service (IFS), shows a leopard climbing a coconut tree for motives other than hunting. The video is said to be from Sangvi village farm, which is located in Nashik’s Sinnar taluka.

“If you wondered why the leopard climbed a coconut tree, see till the end," Susanta Nanda captioned the video. The video has over 146,300 views. Many people were taken aback by this unusual occurrence, and many netizens expressed their thoughts on social media.

One user said, “That’s a world record in climbing a coconut tree."

“Just imagine the power in its claws. Ooof" another person said.

“Never had I seen such thrilling footage of leopards climbing coconut trees. Very interesting," one more user commented.

The big cat can be seen perched high up on the coconut tree at the beginning of the 77-second clip. After a few seconds, it begins slowly sliding down the tree while keeping a constant eye on its surroundings. When the leopard is only a metre above the ground, another large cat appears out of nowhere and begins chasing it up the tree. Toward the end of the video, only one large cat can be seen haphazardly sliding down from the tree.

A fascinating and educational post about the reasons why leopards are so common in India was also shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan.

He stated in the thread of tweets that leopards can be found in tea gardens and sugarcane farms.

