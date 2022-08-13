Leopard Cub Turns Forest Into “Jungle Gym”, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Doing exercise helps us to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Fitness freaks hit the gym daily to remain in shape. Recently a viral video, that is doing the rounds on the internet, showed a leopard cub performing pull-ups from a tree branch. The clip has made netizens wonder whether the animal kingdom also follows a strict workout regime, just like us.

The hilarious 17-second long clip has been shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. Sharing the adorable video, he wrote, “Pull up exercise early in life to strengthen the body for the tougher life ahead."

Advertisement

The short clip opens with two leopard cubs frolicking in the jungle. One of the cubs is seen hanging from a short branch with its front two legs on the dense grass. It slowly draws its hind legs up too, clutching the branch.

As the video progresses, the playful cub seems to be flaunting its fitness move as it remains latched onto the branch with its front legs and executes pull-ups. The leopard cub continues to hang, wagging its tail, as the other cub watches from the ground. However, as soon as the cub’s mother passes its attention drifts toward her.

The adorable video has garnered 74k views and received over 2k likes. One user wrote, “Oh! Even the animals learn the importance of exercise during their early life." Another user took a creative turn and commented, “This is Jungle Gym".

Advertisement

This is not the first time that animals are witnessed imitating humans. In another viral video, a pet Labrador was seen performing crunches alongside its owner.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here