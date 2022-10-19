Leopard Eel's Astonishing CT Scan Image is Getting Mistaken For Art

The CT scan results of a 30-year-old leopard eel, showing a tumour in the roof of its mouth, have stunned the internet. The intriguing photos of the eel, Larry Gordon, were shared on Instagram by the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in the US. The aquatic creature was brought to a veterinary hospital for a check-up. The computed tomography or CT scans displayed intricate characteristics of the eel’s skeleton in 3D.

“Our 30-year-old leopard eel, Larry Gordon, recently travelled to Summit Veterinary Referral Center for a CT scan,” read the caption posted with the video. It added, “Zoo Veterinarian, Dr Kadie, identified a mass in the eel's mouth that was likely due to a broken tooth. After the tooth was extracted, our veterinary team scheduled surgery with an outside veterinary dentist and surgeon to remove the oral growth and help Larry Gordon feel better".

Advertisement

Check out pictures of the leopard eel below.

Social media users were left stunned by the photos and flooded the comment section with their reactions. Some of the users commented on how sad they felt for the eel whereas some others were left astonished upon seeing the CT scan of it. “That scan is so cool! I thought it was art at first," one commented. “I thought it was jewelry. Looks cool. I hope Larry Gordon heals quickly," another wrote.

Advertisement

One of the users wrote, “That must have been hard for him being minimally in the water! so grateful he's got his problems known & handled”. Another user wrote, “I just can’t even imagine there was a veterinary dentist that could help with this!! Working on an eel seems so specialized. So amazing”. A third user wrote, “Glad Larry is feeling better! Also, that imaging is insane. Reason number 372 why I'm not a veterinarian”.

Advertisement

“Beautiful X-ray / fantastic name! / Feel better Larry Gordon," read another comment.

The Leopard eel is also known as the Cheetah or Fimbriated eel. It has a greasy body with black spots, and its head is a deep yellow-to-olive colour with a dark snout. Its vicious jaws are filled with razor-sharp teeth. The Leopard eel can grow to be 32 inches long. It is usually found in tropical reefs in the Indo-Pacific Ocean.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here