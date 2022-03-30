Leopard Enters Bengaluru's Rail Wheel Factory Via Goods Train

Leopard sightings in and around Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka have been making headlines for quite a few days. The increase in the number of sightings of leopards has worried many residents. Conservationists and environmentalists blame the increased human activities in forests and eco-sensitive zones, for driving leopards out of their habitat. Now in a recent incident, leopard droppings were found in one of the goods train coaches that arrived a few days ago at the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) campus, Bengaluru. The leopard droppings indicate that the female leopard, which is still on the prowl within the RWF campus or surrounding areas, came riding on a goods train. This is because the RWF campus is surrounded by urban spaces. The animal could have probably come from forest areas of Doddaballapur, KR Puram and Kaggalipura, which are far away. Even though the campus is large and has mini-forest patches, there are no leopard habitats. Hence, the only way it could have come into the campus is riding on a goods train.

A forest official told The New Indian Express, “Many coaches come to RWF for repairs or to even pass by. The leopard could have sneaked into one such train." The official shared that the railway teams found leopard droppings in one of the coaches, but from where the leopard entered the coach remains to be ascertained.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an alert has been issued on the campus, and the residents have been told not to venture out at night. The warning came after the leopard was, reportedly, sighted again on the night of March 27, near the trap set up by forest staffers. Unfortunately, it only wandered around the trap but did not enter the cage, wherein beef, mutton as well as a live goat was kept as bait. Residents have been urged to move in groups, and if necessary, they should carry a stick or a torch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.