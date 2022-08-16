Lesbian Wedding Is A Tradition Within This Karnataka Community; Here's Why

Same sex weddings may be a common thing now. But a tribal community from Karnataka has been following same sex wedding as a religious belief for a very long time, so long that none living in the community now knows when and how it began. Dadduve Maduve (Dadduve Wedding), as it is called, is a wedding between two females that is celebrated grandly in the Halakki Okkaliga community in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. Out of the two females – both dressed in saree - one plays the groom and other, the bride. They are brought in procession just like a regular baraat and all rituals of a regular wedding are followed.

One such Dadduve Maduve took place recently. This female-female wedding is conducted every year to pray Lord Indra that the rains may have mercy. The tribals pray to Gods that the rain shouldn’t be more or less than required.

Advertisement

After the procession and rituals, the newly weds are blessed by everyone. People even give them gifts just as a regular wedding. There is lots of music and dance. A wonderful scrumptious feast is served to all those who took part in the wedding. The recent wedding took place in Karkivinayaka and Kariyamma temple. These deities hold special place in the Halakki tribe.

There is lots of fun involved in this wedding. People are seen putting garlands of chips packets around the newlywed’s neck and dancing their hearts out.

After all the celebration, everyone returns to their homes and so do the newlyweds. Yes, this is a mock wedding which is celebrated on par with a real wedding. Rain holds a special and very revered part in the beliefs of the Halakki tribe. So. they religiously follow this unique ritual of mock wedding every year.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here