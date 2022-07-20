'Let Him Live': Aryan Khan Gets Support After Being Trolled for 'Partying' at Mumbai Club

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently got a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he had been nabbed by the NCB. The court has now also returned his passport which he had had to submit as a bail condition. Now, a video viral on social media shows him having a good time at a party, the rough spell finally behind him. Even though his face is not clearly visible in the video, fan pages who shared the clip said it was Aryan. However, naysayers were many, who tried to take him to task over the clip.

Most Twitter users, fortunately, came out in his defence and said that having been given a clean chit, he has as much right to enjoy himself as the next person. Questions were also raised about the person who recorded the video and why they were there themselves if not to party.

It has been reported that popular names from the industry were also seen at the nightclub in Mumbai, including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Some reports have claimed that SRK’s eldest is considering a career in acting. Initially, SRK had said that Aryan wanted to become a writer-director, but he now seems open to acting jobs as well.

