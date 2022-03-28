Letter 'A', Car or Spy? This Optical Illusion May Reveal Your Secret Dreams

The trend of optical illusion doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon. Here is another viral optical illusion image, which might appear modest at first glance, but the symbol or image you first notice reveals a lot about yourself. Well, this personality test also reveals the dream that you keep a secret in the depths of your heart. You shouldn’t get embarrassed by your deepest dreams. In fact, the more in touch we are with those dreams, the more of a happy and fulfilled life we are bound to lead.

In this virtual personality test, there are three different images hidden, each of which will reveal some secret aspirations, according to Your Tango. If you take a closer look at the picture, it features the letter A, a car and a spy.

Which one did you see first?

If you spot the letter A of the English alphabet first, then your secret dream involves the written word. Your Tango predicts that such people always aspire to author a romantic novel or perhaps a children’s book.

Now, if you notice the car first, then your hidden desire is to travel the globe unearthing secrets in a complete “James Bond-style" detective. “You want to see the world, move in elite circles, and live dangerously. Don’t be afraid to take a chance and live in the moment," said the report. People like these live for adventure but are bogged down by the practicalities of the world.

As for those who spotted the spy first, you want to know everyone’s secret and, by extension, you might want to use that information to help them out. So, in case you know your way around people, it’s a sign to get to know them better. “You don’t necessarily want to be anyone’s boss, but you relish the idea of being a major power broker, someone who knows everyone’s secrets," said Young Tango.

