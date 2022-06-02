Liam Payne Dragged Brutally on Twitter After 'Dissing' Ex 1D Bandmate Zayn Malik

Liam Payne, former One Direction band member, has captured all of Twitter’s attention over the past couple of days but for all the wrong reasons. In fact, him airing the proverbial dirt on former bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson has effectively ruined the fantastical image of One Direction that many fans grew up with. On Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Liam talked about the “many reasons" as to why he disliked Zayn, but added that he would “always" be on his side. He also spoke about Louis being “wild" and them “hating" each other at some point.

Liam has now responded to the entire fiasco. “Guys - I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to - but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have [sic]," he tweeted. “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever."

It’s certainly true that being a teen may give you those rose-tinted glasses.

