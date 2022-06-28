Life Coach Shares 8-minute 'Navy Sleep Hack' That Will Make You Fall Asleep Easily

A man who is, according to his Instagram bio, a “personal growth coach," shared a clip that claims to get you “the best nap of your life." Nick Vitello, on Instagram, shared a video that teaches you how to easily nap for 8 minutes when you are short on time but need some rest.Originally shared on TikTok, the clip also garnered a substantial amount of attention on other social media platforms. A few seconds into the video, Nick is heard saying, “Here is what you do when you are super tired but only have eight minutes." He then lays down on the floor and lifts his leg up, resting them on the bed.

“Put your feet up on the bed, or on something high, a couch, anything. Set a timer for eight minutes and take the best nap of your life." He adds, “It is a Navy SEAL trick and it works." Sharing the clip, Nick, in the caption, wrote a bunch of hashtags, including #sleephacks and #lifehacks.

Advertisement

Take a look at the clip here:

Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 32,000 views. The comment section was filled with users who came forth with a variety of reactions. One user wrote, “Got to try this!" Another user, validating the trick, wrote, “Works for me. Do not know the science behind it. It just works. I am not trying to fix what’s not broken."

The trick, although shared by Nick recently, is not new information. The trick was first popularised by a Navy SEAL named Jocko Willink. Jocko conveyed this method in a book titled, “Discipline Equals Freedom: Field Manual."

What do you think? Is this trick as useful as they claim it to be?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.