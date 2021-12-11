Life May Have Begun on Earth from Gas Bubbles in Rock Pores, Say Scientists

Researchers have demonstrated for the first time that membraneless microdroplets can grow and divide in an environment that is similar to gas bubbles within a heated rock pore on Early Earth - the planet in its first billion years. Scientists, however, have not yet demonstrated how those microdroplets evolved to begin life on earth, but they suggest that life may have originated there.

Research group leader at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics, Dora Tang, collaborated with Dieter Braun, a professor of Systems Biophysics at the Ludwig Maximilian University (LMU) in Munich, to create non-balanced environments that allow multiple reactions in a single setting and allow cells to evolve. Those cells, however, are not like the cells we know today, but rather precursors to today’s cells, also known as protocells, which are made of coacervates and do not have a membrane.

In 2018, the team around Tang had shown that simple RNA is active within membraneless microdroplets, enabling a suitable chemical environment for the beginning of life. Those experiments, on the other hand, were carried out in a simple aqueous environment in which competing forces were balanced. Moreover, cells require an environment in which they can divide and evolve indefinitely. Thus, the Braun lab created an environment based on a possible situation on Early Earth, in which porous rocks in water near volcanic activity were partially heated.

The study’s supervisors, Dora Tang and Dieter Braun summarised that the research demonstrated for the first time that the emergence of membrane-free coacervate microdroplets on Early Earth can be explained by a gas bubble within a heated rock crack. In fact, future research could look into more possible habitats and conditions for life to emerge.

