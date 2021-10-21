Lifeguards Help 95-year-old Dip Toes in Sand During Beach Vacation, Netizens Praise Act

Walk on beaches is quite therapeutic and is an activity one cannot get enough of, even if you’re almost a century old. Ms. Dottie Schneider, a nonagenarian, also wanted to feel the ocean breeze as she walked on the porous beach sand at Orange Beach, Alabama. However, at the age of 95, it was hard to achieve what she had in mind.

Coming to Ms. Dottie’s rescue, lifeguards at Orange Beach carried her in their arms to fulfill Ms. Dottie’s desire to walk on the beach. For the whole week that Ms. Dottie and her family were at the beach’s resort, the lifeguards carried her from the resort to the beach, and then for a walk every day for that week.

Sharing this heart-warming experience on their official account named ‘orangebeachsurfrescue,’ the lifeguards shared a few snaps with Ms. Dottie. The caption attached to the pictures said, “Lifeguards are public servants, and we could not be happier to help provide this service. Ms. Dottie Schneider recently visited us here in Orange Beach at the age of 95 and hoped to enjoy the beach but was unable to walk through the sand on her own."

Watch Ms. Dottie enjoying at the beach here:

The caption mentioned how every day for one whole week, they assisted Ms. Dottie so that she could have the time of her life on Orange Beach. “The family thanked us in return with a fridge full of food at the end of the week," the caption added.

Netizens adored the lifeguards who went above and beyond so that Ms. Dottie could enjoy to the fullest, despite her frail condition. One user wrote, “This is so precious." Another wrote, “Amazing guys! This warmed my heart up so much this morning." “That was so kind and means more than you can possibly know," wrote one user.

