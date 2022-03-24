Lightning Not as Deadly for Planes as You Think it is, Explains Flight Attendant

It is no secret that a lot of people are still terrified by the mere idea of travelling on a flight. Being on a plane that flies at an altitude of thousands of feet above the ground and through bad weather and lightning at times can understandably be intimidating to some, especially those who have not experienced a flight beforehand. The fear of a mishap is always on their mind. However, these lesser-known facts about aeroplane travel, revealed by a flight attendant, should be able to put them to ease.

There are a lot of people in Britain, who do not consider flight travel safe. Flight aversion due to fear is common in the UK, one of the most prominent fears being that of lightning bolts. However, barring a few incidents, there is no evidence of any major accident due to lightning. About 38% of people said they fear air travel after hearing of reports of crashes and planes gone missing. Following a query by a Reddit user about some facts about aeroplanes that are largely unknown, the flight attendant had some things to say. Let us see what the cabin crew assistant has to say about it.

Aeroplanes are way hotter than thunderstorms, and hence lightning is usually not that deadly. This is the reason why passengers and aircraft usually survive being struck by lightning. He also said that planes are struck by lightning every year or every 1000 hours of flight, but there was no need to worry because it is very common.

However, it is to be noted that there can still be accidents from lightning. A plane in the USA crashed in 1967 after its fuel tank exploded due to lightning. In December 2014, Loganair Flight 6780 was struck by lightning while travelling from Aberdeen to the Shetland Islands in Scotland, but it did not cause any damage to the passengers and crew. In most cases, lightning is not a deadly threat to passengers. Yet about 21 million Britishers fear air travel.

