Lightning Strike Leaves Tree Burning From Inside, Internet in Disbelief

Mankind has often been left speechless by both the benevolence and wrath of nature. We often come across incidents that can only be termed marvels of nature since they shatter every known pre-defined notion that we have. A recent video that has gone viral is just reiterating that. Normally, when a tree gets struck by lightning, it is mostly blown apart, or its roots die and the tree decays from lack of receiving water and nutrients. However, the video in question actually shows the tree starting to burn from inside after getting hit by lightning.

The video was shared by the Twitter handle InterestingsAsF on June 9. In the video, we see that the tree has a hollow opening on its trunk and flames can clearly be seen engulfing it from inside, in the hollow portion. The red shoals are clearly visible inside the tree.

It is often seen that a tree catches fire after being struck by lightning but the fire burning inside it is not that common a sight. This is exactly why a lot of people were not convinced about the authenticity of the video and deemed it fake and computer graphics generated. Many were saying that a lightning strike would have taken the entire tree in its grip and not just the inside of the tree. Here is how some users reacted with disbelief.

To people questioning why the entire tree was not on fire, a user tried to answer their query by saying, “It’s a Cork oak (Quercus suber) with extremely fire-resistant bark. In Portugal, where millions of hectares of forest are destroyed each year by fires, this is a much-loved tree."

When a lightning bolt strikes a tree, the sappy interior acts as a better conductor than the wood, heating the sappy interior to near-boiling temperatures. This internal pressure can lead the tree to erupt or burn from the inside.

