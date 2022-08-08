'Like a Bank Statement': Man Shares Image of Paperwork for Schengen Visa, Tweeple Stunned

For your international trip, getting a visa can always be a hassle. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user @saptarshipr shared an image which has left the netizens baffled. The image shows a pile of paperwork, which is required before getting a Schengen visa. In the caption, he wrote, “Applying for a tourist visa to one of the most developed countries of the world. This is the amount of paper I am supposed to carry to prove that I have the money to stay there and come back." The image shows a massive bundle of paperwork, which seems to be unending.

While a few have made sarcastic comments, there are people who have deemed it to be “a bank statement with a lot of UPI transactions on Swiggy." Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 4K likes. Tweeple can also be seen Retweeting the image with their own caption. “A nice visual representation of what the visa application process looks like for some applicants," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “India is much ahead regarding digital adoption for multiple things including documents. Shocked when my friend told me that in Canada they courier back a product to the company if they need to return a product bought on an e-commerce site, no one comes to pick it up like in India."

Some users also expressed disappointment over the government. Criticising the foreign ministry, one Twitter user wrote, “Our foreign ministry bureaucracy has to develop spine and stand up to those countries to stop this nonsense. Just make it equally hard to get indian visa." Here are a few reactions:

Have you been on an international trip? What has been your experience? What is your take on the same?

