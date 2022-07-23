LinkedIn Dissed 'Little Miss' Over Cover Letters and Twitterati Understood the Assignment

Twitter users are shading LinkedIn over employers not posting salary disclosures on the latter app. Over the years, the LinkedIn brand of “motivation" has increasingly come under fire, with people pointing out its detachment from reality when it comes to the many problematic procedures involved in getting hired at a company. To top it off, firms not disclosing what salaries they would be offering for a post and instead asking those seeking employment to attach their salary expectations also does not sit well with people. In such a scenario, LinkedIn’s official Twitter handle posted, “little miss gives up on a job application if it requires a cover letter".

The job application procedure is pretty brutal as is, and this remark invited backlash against the LinkedIn tweet. Many people also debated the usefulness of a cover letter when the saying goes that an employer barely glances through the CV of a potential employee, let alone a letter that takes longer to read.

A Twitter user wrote: “yeah because I’m little miss please stop asking me to upload my resume, manually input it, then write an essay about what I can do for you, all while you don’t even post what the job pays, the hours, what the benefits are,and list it it remote when it’s not to get more applicants."

Well, the good citizens of Twitter have spoken. Are employers posting jobs on LinkedIn listening?

