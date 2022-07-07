'LinkedIn Pe Daalna Hai': Man 'Offering' Double Salary Roasts Viral Motivational Posts

We could probably all agree that there’s nothing more demotivating than a LinkedIn motivational post. Dissing LinkedIn posts has become a genre of humour in itself on other social media platforms. And now, a user called Krishan Kumar has pulled the bold move of dissing LinkedIn posts on LinkedIn. The parodic post discusses an imaginary conversation between an employer and a candidate. Taking on LinkedIn motivational posts’ faux generosity, the parodic post goes: “We hired a candidate last week. Her package was 10 LPA, She asked for 15 LPA. During the interview, I realized that she is highly underpaid. So I said - We will pay you 30 LPA."

As it goes, the candidate says she’s not greedy and that she would be happy with 15 LPA. A great deal of wrangling goes on between the two, ironically over someone wanting to pay more and someone not accepting that- a phenomenon known to occur only on LinkedIn. Lastly, the reason is revealed as to why the employer wants to pay the candidate extra: “With moist eyes, I said -Didi Mujhay LinkedIn pe post daalni hai, please maan jao na."

Moral of the story? Who cares? But in case you do, the post says it’s to “plant trees, eat healthy and donate blood". There you have it.

If you’re invested in the case, there’s a candidate POV on the same post, shared by user Manisha Gusain. “The best interview experience ever - How I got 300% hike and reached from 10 LPA to 30 LPA in one day?" her post reads.

Some people under Kumar’s post clearly did not get the memo and were in for a ride as the OP kept up the ruse. Someone even took the trouble of commenting, “Kindly prefer to share something which has a positive attribute and practical too, not some magical fantasy of parallel universe. The only possibility of this much jump is only when the person gone through a extremely high professional degree in between that too from the premier institutes in the country." Another user suggested that LinkedIn should bring in fact checkers, ironically on the one post that does not need it on the platform.

