LinkedIn Post Giving Advice To 'Salaried Class People' Has Left Netizens Fuming

LinkedIn has no shortage of posts that aim to teach and guide people while they tread on their professional paths. Posts such as these accumulate hordes of people who get influenced and inspired by the knowledge fostered in them. Life-coaching and motivational posts can sometimes get under hot waters if the readers start seeing them through the spectacle of practicality. Such was the case with a post that was meant for “salaried class people."

The LinkedIn post contained advice on various aspects of the salaried profession and how to make the most of it. But since being shared, the post crossed platforms and reached a forum that is too brutal for anything that does not align with the public opinion – Twitter. And the reason why it came under fire and became a topic to dissect for netizens was the first advice that the post mentioned. It read, “Do not spend more than 50 percent of your salary in a month." Well, as soon as users read it, they instantly found the disparity in the statement.

A user, sharing a screengrab of the post, wrote, “People who do not have to pay rent or support their parents give different level ka gyaan on LinkedIn."

Another user took the opportunity to hit on a “life coach" he came across and highlighted the “gyaan" he got that day. He focused on the irony of how the life coach was talking about work-life balance and had “never worked a single day in her life."

This user, calling it “illogical gyaan," took the example of freshers who start with a salary not more than 30,000 or those who have a 30 percent tax slab.

One user wrote, “How would I tell her that 50 percent of our salary goes to only rent and grocery/food itself.

The post, after advising to save 50 percent of the salary, continued that the 50 percent saved must be invested in “at least three different places." Some other advice included, having health insurance for the family, not relying on parents’ money, and a second source of income.

