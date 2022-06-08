LinkedIn User Got the Middle Finger from Tanmay Bhat and Turned it into a Motivational Post

Comedian Tanmay Bhat gave someone the middle finger and the individual managed to turn it into a LinkedIn motivational post. It’s 2022, everything does not have to be a lesson and things are allowed to be plain bad these days, with our planet on the verge of a climate catastrophe and a fast-spiralling mental health crisis, among other things. You wouldn’t think so if you went on LinkedIn. One Anuj Narang met Tanmay Bhat and after taking a selfie, asked him a bunch of questions. Bhat gave him the middle finger, and thereafter, Narang managed to write a LinkedIn post about “outbound", “inbound", “value" and “qualifying".

Tanmay Bhat commented: “Imagine turning a middle finger into a linked in [sic] post." Everything doesn’t have to have a silver lining. In the words of one Taylor Swift, you’ve got to embrace the cringe sometimes.

This type of motivation has been increasingly coming under fire on social media. Recently, Raj Shamani, founder of an entrepreneurship podcast called Figuring Out, got trolled for a tweet on loving the “grind". In an overworked society attaching undue importance to the “hustle", the “grind" is often celebrated even as the hustlers border on burnout. This work culture has long been criticised on various fronts and Shamani’s tweet was slammed as it came across as rather tone-deaf, given these circumstances. “If there were 25 hours a day, I’d still want to work 26 hours. It’s not that I am a workaholic, I just f**king love the grind," Shamani wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

