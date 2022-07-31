Home » News » Buzz » LinkedIn User's Wedding Surprise For 'Amazonian Wife' Gets Him Trolled on Twitter

LinkedIn User's Wedding Surprise For 'Amazonian Wife' Gets Him Trolled on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2022, 10:47 IST

New Delhi, India

There was a man wearing an Amazon T-shirt, pretending to be a delivery agent as well. (Credits: LinkedIn/Krishna Varshney)
LinkedIn user's surprise for 'Amazonian wife' included a brand integration on wedding day. Twitter wasn't pleased.

A man shared his wedding post on LinkedIn; if that wasn’t enough, he also made it a point to do some brand integration while he was at it. The person, who works as a Google ads manager, got married to a woman who works at Amazon by his own account, and in his post, he referred to her as his “Amazonian wife". To top it off, he shared that he arranged a skit-type situation for the wedding where the varmala gets lost and is then delivered from Amazon. There was a man wearing an Amazon T-shirt, pretending to be a delivery agent as well.

“I gave a surprise to my Amazonian wife [name] by creating an act of Varmala getting lost and then I ordered it from Amazon… Just doing a brand Integration with love for my love @amazon… #amazon #love," he captioned the post.

On LinkedIn, someone commented, “sad that you couldn’t think anything about her as a person even on such an important day". “Sad reality of people on wedding day people do such marketing. Working on Amazon, Google is like such a big achievement, I don’t think so," wrote another.

People have been miffed at LinkedIn content of late, starting from the disproportionate emphasis on “optimism" and “positivity" to the fake-sounding success stories that are designed to motivate you but in reality, end up achieving the exact opposite effect.

