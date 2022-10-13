LinkedIn's Infamous 'Crying CEO' is Now Turning His Grandma's Death into 'Company Promo'

If LinkedIn’s “hustle culture" could be epitomised in one single post, it would probably have to be the infamous “crying CEO" one. HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake’s had drawn outrage after posting a selfie of himself crying after laying off employees. It had all the tell-tale red flags that one should be looking out for when it comes to the “LinkedIn dudes". Now, Wallake is back with another post about his grandmother’s death which, people have argued, he has once again managed to turn into “company promo".

In his post, Wallake shared that he got a text from his mom informing him that his grandmother had passed away. He then expounds essentially on how the incident made him think about the need to have a work-life balance. It was alright thus far, but ironically, the very post about having a work-life balance somehow turns into a pitch for his company HyperSocial.

“But the reason I started HyperSocial was to help these same people build their business in the background so they can go have fun, spend time with family, do the important things that matter besides work, be next to people that matter," Wallake wrote in closing. People on the Internet, of course, minced no words.

“Such a sad post, to use your Grandmom’s death as a way to promote your company," a LinkedIn user commented. Wallake replied, “Sometimes I get so lost in the weeds it’s hard to remember the why behind what I do. But when I’m able to go be with my mom when her mom passes away and know that I can step away with no issues, I’m ever grateful for it." He then went on to explain why he was attaching an emotional reason to why he created his company.

“This post went from the bad news of grandma passing to promoting the company. Sad for you in many ways," another LinkedIn user commented. “Sorry for your loss. Losing my father was the starting point for me pursuing SaaS sales," another said (hopefully sarcastically).

The “discourse" spilled over onto Twitter as well. “Remember the CEO who posted crying selfie on LinkedIn while announcing that he is sacking people? He’s back with this absolute slimepie of a post about his grandmother’s death that he turned into a sales pitch. Predictably getting dragged," one user wrote.

Wallake certainly has the traction going for him, if nothing else.

