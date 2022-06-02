Lion at China's Guangzhou Zoo is Attracting Hilarious Reactions For its Unique Mane

Lions are often known to be the star of any zoo. The formidable wild animals, known as the king of the jungle, exude a domineering aura that can even leave us nervous. However, a lion in China’s Guangzhou Zoo is attracting attention for entirely different reasons. A picture of the lion from the Chinese zoo was shared on Twitter by Lijian Zhao, who is the spokesman for the Information Department and Foreign Ministry of the country. The tweet posted earlier this week featured the tiger sporting a rather unique mane. Instead of the usual mane of lions where the face is framed with flowing hair that stands outwards, this particular lion had a droopy hairstyle.

The lion’s face was surrounded by a man that may remind many of you of a person sporting bangs on their forehead. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Zhao wrote, “A white lion in Guangzhou Zoo has a cute hair style."

Netizens were quick to share their reaction to the picture. One of the comments on the tweet read, “This is so humiliating for the king."

Another user found the lion’s hairstyle similar to that of 60s rock band members Rolling Stone. The comment featuring the wordplay read, “Rolion Stone."

For some, the picture brought back memories of British band The Beatles, as a comment read, “A lion with a Beatles mushroom head."

Some users found the lion’s mane to resemble that of England’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Another hilarious response to the picture read, “Just wanna know who did it? I mean, it is really brave to give a lion haircut."

There were requests to change the hairstylist of the lion, for it really toned down all the conventional look of the animal. As one user commented, “Please change his hairstylist! Lol."

Guangzhou Zoo is said to be one of the three largest urban zoos in China. Spread over 42 hectares, the zoo is home to more than 4,500 animals of 450 species, including rare animals like giant pandas, south China tigers, lions, golden monkeys, and black-necked cranes.

