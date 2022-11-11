Lion Falls Asleep on a Tree in Tanzania to Escape Scorching Heat, Video Goes Viral

A video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shows a lion taking shelter in the branch of a tree. Seemingly the big cat is trying to escape the blistering sun and seek shade to nap during the daytime. In the clip, the lion is seen slumbering at a great height above the land while being sprawled lazily under the shade of the leaves. Sleeping at this height, it becomes easier for the big cat to watch over its grassland territory and also keep an eye out for prey while catching some sleep.

At the beginning of the clip, the eyes of the lion seem to be shut, but the nap is quickly broken. The big cat shakes its head before placing it again on the tree branch. As the video comes to an end, the lion slowly shuts his eyes seemingly falling asleep again. “Vibe alone until you are valued." the IFS officer captioned the viral clip. Take a look at it here:

Within just hours, the video managed to amass over nine thousand views and hundreds of like on the micro-blogging site. Many animal lovers responded to the clip, while one wrote, “King at a good time. Wonderful."

Another added, “Wow, what a comfortable (Sleeping emoticon)."

Meanwhile, a user called it, “Friday mood."

Known to be the lethargic creature they are, the king of the jungle, lions, spend the majority of their day resting. According to Wild Explained, lions almost sleep 15 to 20 hours a day. The big cat species prefer resting in cooler spots and shady areas like under the tree, in bushes, below fallen logs, in a cave opening, and more.

As per the portal, lions climb on a tree for napping but the phenomenon rarely occurs in areas where trees are dry with brittle branches. In addition to being a cooler spot, trees also provide them with a higher vantage point for spotting prey.

