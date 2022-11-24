Lion Fights Off 20 Hyenas At Once Leaving Internet Flabbergasted

It is not uncommon for people to know animals and their predators on the food chain. While most of the large carnivores are considered apex predators, it often happens that smaller carnivores make a pack and attack larger carnivores. This is especially seen between lions and hyenas. Although lions are apex predators, hyenas hunt lions in packs and try to subdue them. A video showing a similar fight between a lion and 20 hyenas has gone viral on YouTube.

Shared on October 5 with the description, “A male lion named Olobor attacked a hyena clan that had surrounded him. Olobor showed the characteristic of a fearless male lion even though he was outnumbered. The hyena clan was trying to defend its territory from the fearless male lion but instead, they lost a clan member trying to defend their territory in vain," the video shows how a lion can dominate a pack of 20 hyenas. Olobor single-handedly stopped hyenas from causing any damage to him as he devoured one of them.

The video has so far collected over 6.47 lakh views and over 7,800 likes.

A user commented, “The level of confidence in being able to turn your back on a clan of hyenas whilst tearing one up is incredible."

A second user wrote, “A stunning piece of video not found before. The hyenas were at first trying to scare off the big male. But he was having none of that. Notice the change in their vocalizations. He was also showing the humans who is boss. What a lucky encounter to capture on tape!"

A third user commented, “I love how Hyena ran to the people after getting messed up. He’s like “bro can you take me to a nature park before this dude kills me"?"

