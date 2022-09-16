Lion Teases Lioness While Sleeping; Watch What Happens Next

Lion may be the ‘King of the Jungle’ but lioness are the queen, proving the same, a video of a wild lion teasing a lioness is going viral on the internet. In the short clip, a lioness can be seen enjoying what appears to be her afternoon nap. However, her peaceful sleep is soon disrupted by a notorious lion. The latter tiptoes in her direction, making sure that the sleeping lioness does not get any indication of his presence. What happens next is an unusual scene that rarely gets captured on camera.

The lion gently bites the lioness to wake her up, but his action is met with an angry response. The surprising jerk breaks the lioness’ nap, who jumps up growling and using her paws to attack the wild cat. Fortunately, the lion moves backwards in the nick of time, avoiding all the angry attacks thrown at him. But if the video is anything to go by, it seems that the heated gesture of the outraged lioness leaves the lion scared. It appears that he learned a lesson of not teasing a sleeping lioness again. The Twitter user who shared the viral clip, captioned it, “This is how the lion jokes." Watch the viral clip below:

The funny clip has garnered over 144.8 thousand views and over a thousand likes on the micro-blogging application. Meanwhile, a barrage of netizens responded to the clip with a series of hilarious responses. A section of the internet believes that the video aptly captures the life story of any and every married couple. A user wrote, “After 10 years of marriage be like."

Another added, “And this is how a wife admonishes."

One more joined, “What is new in this? My wife also reacts like this."

A netizen stated that the lion must have learned his lesson, “Sleeping time whoever it may be should not be disturbed in her sound sleep. The lion has got a lesson not to repeat in the future."

One more joked, “I like how he tiptoes."

It is yet unclear where the video first emerged from.

