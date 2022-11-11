Lioness Enters Vehicle Full Of People At Safari, Everyone Pets The Wild Feline

Social media is home to several videos of animal-human interactions. Each of these is unique in its own way. While some of these videos show animals attacking humans ruthlessly, others are on a much softer side showing the good side of even the wildest of animals. One such video of a lioness entering a vehicle full of humans and rubbing her face against all of them is viral these days.

Advertisement

The video was shared on November 8 and captioned, “New wildlife experience". The 18-second footage shows a vehicle full of people enjoying a safari unsuspecting of a lioness who dashes into their vehicle. But instead of people running for their lives and the lioness attacking them, the video takes a turn for good, and the lioness is adored by everyone sitting in the vehicle. The lioness fiercely rubs herself against everyone and loves the petting she gets from the safari passengers.

The video has gathered over 56 lakh views and more than 1.65 lakh likes in the past three days. People in the comments were both shocked and happy to see that the video did not turn into a bloodbath as many would have expected.

A user wrote, “If you’re raised in the wild you will act wild. If you’re raised with love, you will love. Works for animals too."

Advertisement

To this, a second user replied, “It’s a lion dude’s natural god-given instinct is to kill. Only a matter of time before it will turn on someone. I don’t blame the animal one bit either. You want to live in their world, you better be prepared for the consequences."

A third user wrote, “Let me guess this is in America and that lion has been hand-reared to act that way, hardly wildlife is it more just a sad indictment of how wild animals are used for entertainment."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here