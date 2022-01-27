'Literally Bullied': Subway Worker Quits Job Over Dramatic Phone Call With Manager

While people usually drop a resignation mail, a Subway worker quit her job over a dramatic call. A video of her call to her manager has gone viral on social media. Ava, who was clearly frustrated over her pay scale and how she was being treated in the office, called up her manager and got into a heated argument. As the exchange of words took place, a friend of hers filmed it. The viral clip, which was posted on TikTok by Ava (@avathynne), starts with a voiceover, ‘I quit my job and my friend filmed it all.’ In the video, Ava can be seen wearing her Subway uniform while speaking to her manager on the phone. ‘I am taking this the wrong way, I am?’ she said in a sarcastic tone. Ava expressed that she is offended and hurt, hence, it would be her last day at the store. She claimed that she is being ‘literally bullied’ at the workplace.

‘You are asking me what the problem is,’ she said and went on to add that she is sure that whatever the problem is, he won’t be able to deal with it. This is because, Ava pointed out that the manager has not even responded to her problem or could have at least said, ‘Hey sorry about this we’ll talk about it tomorrow.’

Advertisement

The Tik Tok video was shared by a YouTube channel, watch here:

The Subway employee shared that just because she opens the store daily doesn’t mean that she should not be treated fairly. ‘So who am I? What am I to you? Because I open your store every day and then you treat me like this,’ she shouted. Ava dismissed the proposal of speaking on the issue the next day. She said, ‘I am done, I hate the way I get treated here. I get paid sh*t and I get treated sh*t.’ During the conversation, Ava mentioned that she was also promised a raise by her manager but has not received it yet. She ends the call by simply stating, ‘Thank you for nothing.’

Advertisement

So far, Subway has not issued any statement over the viral video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.